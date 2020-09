Faut-il défendre Julian Assange ?

Collateral Murder | Trailer | Available Now - 08/09/2020 Classified military footage released by WikiLeaks showing an attack by US military in the Iraqi suburb of New Baghdad. This callous attack left 12 dead including two Reuters staff. Two Iraqi children were also seriously injured. Get it now on Amazon: http://a.co/2xjICJh Subscribe to Journeyman here: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=journeymanpictures For more information, visit https://www.journeyman.tv/film/4808 Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/journeymanpictures Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JourneymanNews https://twitter.com/JourneymanVOD Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/journeymanpictures Visit our subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/JourneymanPictures/ Say hi on tumblr: https://journeymanpictures.tumblr.com/ Ref. 4808