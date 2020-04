Des nuages de criquets pèlerins ravagent les cultures d'Afrique de l'Est: une seconde vague qui fait craindre des famines

Des essaims de criquets pèlerins dévastent les cultures dans l'est de l'Afrique - 26/04/2020 The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) says efforts to contain the desert locust upsurge in East Africa continue despite restrictions on movement of personnel and equipment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the six East African countries worst affected or at risk of locusts - Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania - around 20 million people are already experiencing acute food insecurity. Widespread rainfall which started in March is expected to produce a dramatic increase in locust numbers in East Africa over the coming months, with new swarms expected to move from Kenya into South Sudan and Uganda.