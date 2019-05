Gorillas In The Mist - Trailer - 29/05/2019 Based on the true story of anthropologist Dian Fossey, whose travels to the African wilderness began as a study of the rare mountain gorillas and became a single-minded devotion to protect the animals from poachers and those who would capture the great apes to ship them off to zoos. Starring Golden Globe-winner Sigourney Weaver ("Galaxy Quest," the "Alien" movie series), Golden Globe-nominee Bryan Brown ("F/X," "The Thorn Birds") and Emmy-winner Julie Harris ("East of Eden," "The Haunting"), and directed by Michael Apted ("Thunderheart," "The World Is Not Enough").