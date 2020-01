Australie: quelles conséquences pour l'environnement ont ces fumées voyageuses ?

#Smoke from #Australia is now north and north east of #NewZealand out over the South Pacific Ocean.



A little smoke remains at very high altitude over the upper North Island bringing a milky/hazy 'blue' sky.



- 6:30pm NZDT Jan 6 (4:30pm AEDT). (Himawari satellite) pic.twitter.com/HnOuoEiQ6X