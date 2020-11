Attaque terroriste en Autriche : deux jeunes Viennois ont agi en héros

Two young Viennese of Turkish origin saved a policeman’s life yesterday. They are our heroes.



Recep Tayyip Gültekin and Mikail Özen, you show what our city is all about! Thank you! #Vienna #Wienhältzusammen



(Original by the great @m_yueksek, I just added subtitles.) pic.twitter.com/w4oSNyzKZg