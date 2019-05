Le vol 9363, histoire d'un crash évité

SOAR MD-83 Field Recovery, Michigan - 03/05/2019 An MD-83 overran the runway approximately 400 meters during a rejected takeoff. After evaluating the approximate weight and center of gravity of the aircraft, lifting positions were identified and the aircraft was lifted, moved forward, then lowered onto a specialized trailer. The aircraft was successfully returned to the tarmac without any additional damage. For more movies, to review our portfolio of capabilities and to contact us, please visit: www.soar.aero