Yves Swolfs attaque Michael Jackson pour plagiat

Michael Jackson - Give In To Me (Official Video) - 03/06/2019 Filmed during rehearsals for the Dangerous World Tour of 1992-1993, the "Give In To Me" short film features Michael Jackson in performance with Slash of Guns N' Roses, who plays guitar on this hard-driving single. About Dangerous: Dangerous is Michael Jackson's eighth studio album, released on November 26, 1991 as his fourth studio album released under Epic Records. Dangerous has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, 7 million albums were shipped in the United States alone, and has been cited as one of the best-selling albums of all time. The album produced four top ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the number-one hit ""Black or White"".