YouTube supprime des vidéos de professeurs d’histoire en raison de l’apparition d’Adolf Hitler

Hitler's Rise to Power (1930-1934) - 08/06/2019 Hitler's rise to power can be attributed to several factors which he used to his advantage to gain power legitimately. Germany's humiliating defeat during World War I was fresh in the minds of the German people and economic problems were hitting the country hard. As a powerful, rhetorical speaker he would attract a wide following of Germans desperate for change... This video will look at the later parts of Hitler's rise to power from Chancellor of Germany to Führer.