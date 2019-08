"Vous incarnez les valeurs de l'Amérique": l'échange entre un homme de 96 ans et un juge fait pleurer Internet (vidéo)

Another 96 Year old speeder & Her boyfriend is a bum! - 08/08/2019 A 96-year-old motorist gets caught for speeding as he was taking his 63-year-old son to the doctor. Then A motorist’s mom reveals how much she hates her daughter’s boyfriend! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- These are real people, not actors. Please keep that in mind when you comment. They don't deserve negative scrutiny. Thank you. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Caught in Providence airs on television weekdays, please visit www.caughtinprovidence.com/showtimes for local listings. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/caughtinprovidence/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/caughtinprov Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caughtinprovidence/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/CaughtinProvidence/ Contact us for sponsorship opportunities! https://www.caughtinprovidence.com/ Produced by Sociable! https://www.trendsociably.com https://www.facebook.com/trendsociably