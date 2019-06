Tamas, le petit Hongrois greffé aux Cliniques Saint-Luc grâce à Michael Jackson

HUNGARY: MICHAEL JACKSON ARRIVES IN BUDAPEST - 13/06/2019 Hung/English/Nat Hundreds of screaming fans greeted the King of Pop, Michael Jackson at Budapest airport at the weekend for the second stop of his world concert "History" tour. The concert is scheduled for Tuesday in a packed People's stadium in the Hungarian capital where 50,000 fans are expected to attend. Among the fans will be a little boy, Bela Farkas. Jackson gave Farkas money for a liver transplant in 1994 and he's now doing fine. In July Michael Jackson paid a visit to Budapest to check out the football stadium where he will be playing a concert on Tuesday.. Jackson also included a stop at the Bethesda Children Hospital where adoring fans waited for his arrival. The pop star first visited the hospital in 1994 during his honeymoon with his bride Lisa Maria Presley. The couple are now apart. SOUNDBITE: (Hungarian) "I'm afraid if I touch him, the magic will disappear but it would be still very important for me, just to touch him so I can say, that I reach my goal - I was able to touch him." SUPER CAPTION: Voxpop Arriving ahead of the pop star were presents he planned to give the sick children. While outside, other fans waited in eager anticipation. SOUNDBITE: (Hungarian) "Simply he is totally different from the other stars, the way he dances and sings is totally unique. He is unique." SUPER CAPTION: Voxpop But it wasn't so much the fans outside that Jackson came to see, but the children inside the hospital that he wanted to visit. Jackson gave gifts, signed posters and spent some time talking with the young patients. It was during the first visit to the hospital that he learned the plight of young Bela Farkas. He needed money for a lifesaving liver transplant. Jackson came through with the 15,000 dollars. Two years later, it was time for a special reunion with Bela . Since the transplant Bela has been receiving medical regular check-ups on his progress. Things are fine now, but it was an uncertain time in 1994 before Michael Jackson came on the scene as a lifesaver. SOUNDBITE: (English) "In the spring of '94 we have decided that the only way to get him for life, to organise a liver transplantation for him. So we did and the money was not available immediately and then a miracle happened and Michael Jackson came and visited our hospital" SUPER CAPTION: Agnes Cser, Bela's Doctor Jackson came up with the money through his "Heal the World" foundation. SOUNDBITE: (Hungarian) "My liver was bad. And then Jackson gave lots of money for my operation" SUPER CAPTION: Bela Farkas, Liver transplant recipient The good news is that the liver transplant was a success and young Bela is doing just fine. SOUNDBITE: (English) "He had enormous progress, he's grown a lot, his liver function is perfect, he's changing his teeth, just started. psychologically mentally, we have a lot. SUPER CAPTION: Agnes Cser, Bela's Doctor Tuesday will be a special time for Bela and his parents. They were invited to attend the Michael Jackson concert. SOUNDBITE: (Hungarian) "I have to sleep only a few nights, then I'll go to Michael Jackson's concert" SUPER CAPTION: Bela Farkas, liver transplant recipient Bela, an orphan, now lives a healthy and happy live with his foster parents. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/07ea1049e8b3487661a8ec034174d2b1 Find out more about AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/HowWeWork