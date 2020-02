Regardez la pub Starbucks avec un jeune homme trans qui émeut la Grande-Bretagne

Starbucks LGBT+ Channel 4 Diversity Award 2019 | Every name’s a story (Extended Version) -... At Starbucks, writing your name on a cup and calling it out is a symbol of our warm welcome. It’s a small gesture, but it's symbolic of what we believe in: Recognition and acceptance, whoever you are, or want to be. We welcome everyone. Learn more on the Starbucks Stories website: https://stories.starbucks.com/emea/stories/2020/whatsyourname/ We’re proud to support Mermaids, a charity supporting young transgender and gender diverse people and their families. If you need to speak to someone, you can find their helpline here: http://mermaidsuk.org.uk #whatsyourname