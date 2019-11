Quand la démonstration d’Elon Musk sur la solidité de sa Tesla "Cybertruck" tourne mal

Tesla Cybertruck event in 5 minutes - 22/11/2019 Tesla CEO Elon Musk just unveiled the Cybertruck, the company’s first electric pickup truck. There will be three versions of the truck — 250 miles, 300 miles, and 500 miles of range — with a variety of towing capacities and 0-60 mph capabilities. Musk unveiled the truck at a cyberpunk-inspired event with many, many lasers, and even a surprise ATV. Read more: http://bit.ly/2QDw3Yq Subscribe: http://goo.gl/G5RXGs Like The Verge on Facebook: https://goo.gl/2P1aGc Follow on Twitter: https://goo.gl/XTWX61 Follow on Instagram: https://goo.gl/7ZeLvX Why'd You Push That Button Podcast: https://pod.link/1295289748 The Vergecast Podcast: https://pod.link/430333725 More about our podcasts: https://www.theverge.com/podcasts Read More: http://www.theverge.com Community guidelines: http://bit.ly/2D0hlAv Wallpapers from The Verge: https://bit.ly/2xQXYJr Subscribe to Verge Science on YouTube, a new home base for our explorations into the future of science: http://bit.ly/2FqJZMl