"Novembre, 2019": sorti en 1982, le film "Blade Runner" avait-il vu juste?

Blade Runner (1982) Official Trailer - Ridley Scott, Harrison Ford Movie - 13/11/2019 Blade Runner (1982) Official Trailer - Ridley Scott, Harrison Ford Movie Deckard, a blade runner, has to track down and terminate 4 replicants who hijacked a ship in space and have returned to Earth seeking their maker.