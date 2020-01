Les émojis 2020 sont arrivés, parmi les nouveautés une plus grande place donnée aux personnes transgenres

???? First Look: All 117 New Emojis for 2020 - 30/01/2020 The final emoji list for 2020 has now been published and here they are! All 117 new emojis coming in 2020 are in this video, with original images created by Emojipedia. Popular additions include bubble tea, pinched fingers (aka Italian Hand), Transgender Flag, a feather, anatomical heart, and more. The list for Emoji 13.0 was published on January 29, 2020 and these emojis will come to phones in the second half of 2020. Please feel free to embed this video on other sites, but do not download a copy and redistribute on other platforms. If using excerpts of this video on television or other videos please include a note that these designs are from Emojipedia. We appreciate it! ???? Emoji 13.0 list: https://emojipedia.org/emoji-13.0/ Original images from Emojipedia: https://emojipedia.org/emojipedia/13.0/ More details: https://blog.emojipedia.org/117-new-emojis-in-final-list-for-2020/ Unicode: http://www.unicode.org/emoji/charts-13.0/