"Leaving Neverland", le documentaire choc sur Michael Jackson: un an après

Michael Jackson 'Innocent' Adverts To Be Removed - 26/01/2020 Transport for London says it will be removing advertisements that proclaim Michael Jackson is innocent. The decision is coming after a sexual assault victims' charity said it was "concerned" about the adverts that have appeared on buses and bus stops. Posters were put up in response to a documentary in which the singer is accused of child sex abuse. The adverts have been financed through a crowdfunding campaign and feature the slogan: "Facts don't lie. People do." The Survivors Trust said the message could discourage victims of sexual assault from coming forward. In a statement issued "We have reviewed our position and will be removing these advertisements. They have been rejected due to the public sensitivity and concern around their content."