Le décès du réalisateur américain de "Boyz n the Hood", John Singleton

Boyz N The Hood ( ORIGINAL TRAILER) - 29/04/2019 Boyz n the Hood is a 1991 American teen hood drama film written and directed by John Singleton in his directorial debut, and starring Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Larry Fishburne, Nia Long and Angela Bassett, depicting life in South Central Los Angeles, California. This was the first film debut for Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut.