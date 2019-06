La série à succès Chernobyl aura son pendant russe, qui racontera une autre version des faits

Chernobyl (2019) | Official Trailer | HBO - 13/06/2019 On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, Soviet Union suffered a massive explosion that released radioactive material across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe. Chernobyl dramatizes the story of the 1986 accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and the sacrifices made to save Europe from the unimaginable disaster. Chernobyl premieres May 6 on HBO. #HBO #Chernobyl Subscribe to the HBO YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://play.hbonow.com/ Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com/ Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbodocs Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBODocs Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo/ Subscribe on Tumblr: http://hbo.tumblr.com/ Official Site: http://www.hbo.com