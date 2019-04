La Game Boy a 30 ans, quelques détails étonnants de son histoire

Super Mario Land (Game Boy) Playthrough - NintendoComplete - 19/04/2019 A playthrough of Nintendo's 1989 Game Boy launch game, Super Mario Land. So, Super Mario Land is Mario done by the Gunpei Yokoi, creator of Metroid and Kid Icarus. It's certainly derivative of Miyamoto's style, but it's an excellent Mario game regardless. I got this the Christmas I got my Game Boy, and I still blame this and Tetris for my needing glasses at such an early age. It's a pretty classic design that holds up well, and its unique take on Mario's world has never been properly revisited. Too bad, since it has a really cool aesthetic that is nothing like any other game in the series. And that ending theme song! I am replacing my original Super Mario Land playthrough with this because I wanted to test record with the amazing DMG shader in Retroarch. Please let me know what you think - do you guys like this presentation over the flat green images that my Gameboy videos are typically recorded in? If people like it this way, I'll do some other games in the future with it. If not, I'll leave it the way I've always done. Which do you prefer? It looks good at the lower resolutions, but I really recommend watching this at 720p. The shader's details are all so meticulous in recreating every detail of the original screen. It'd be a shame to lose any of the attention to detail to a lousy bitrate stream. I pulled out my old Game Boy and SML cart to look at it side-by-side, and the images are incredibly similar. It can even accurately mimic the ghosting of the original LCD screen, if you wish to subject yourself to that (I have the ghosting simulation on here, but only enough to convey the effect - not to smear the entire image every time something moves!). You really aren't going to get more authentic looking unless your holding the white brick itself in your hand. If you enjoy GB games and don't object to emulation, I really can't recommend this highly enough. Just make sure you have a diesel computer... this thing will murder any processor if you aren't conservative with the settings, no matter how fast. _____ No cheats were used during the recording of this video. NintendoComplete (http://www.nintendocomplete.com/) punches you in the face with in-depth reviews, screenshot archives, and music from classic 8-bit NES games! Visit for the latest updates! http://www.facebook.com/pages/NintendoComplete/540091756006560 https://twitter.com/nes_complete