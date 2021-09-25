La flotte du film Mad Max Fury Road en vente en Australie

Une vente aux enchères qui se termine dimanche en Australie propose 13 véhicules du blockbuster dystopique de 2015 Mad Max Fury Road, promettant de faire le bonheur des collectionneurs.

Le gargantuesque War Rig, un énorme camion-citerne piloté par le personnage de Charlize Theron Furiosa, ou le Razor Cola, la Ford Falcon XB coupe GT réinventée qui a affronté Max Rockatansky: les véhicules en vente font partie de l'armada sauvage qui a crevé l'écran dans le quatrième volet primé de la franchise Mad Max de George Miller. 

"Ils ne devraient pas rester dans un entrepôt, ils devraient être là et recevoir le respect qu'ils méritent", a déclaré Geoff McKew, l'expert voitures de la maison Lloyds Auctions.

Préserver un pan de l'histoire du cinéma

La vente a suscité l'intérêt du monde entier, notamment des casinos de Las Vegas ou le festival Burning Man aux États-Unis, a indiqué M. McKew. Bien qu'il n'ait pas l'intention de les laisser "partir à bas prix", il estime difficile de mettre un prix sur la flotte.

Tandis que les ventes clôtureront dimanche, les propriétaires ne vendront les 13 véhicules qu'ensemble, dans le but de préserver un pan de l'histoire du cinéma. 

Même si aucune des voitures ne sera autorisée à circuler dans la rue, il serait improbable, estime M. McKew, de voir la police arrêter une "bête" comme la "Gigahorse", issue de deux Cadillac coupe DeVille de 1959. "Quand je l'ai vue démarrer pour la première fois, je me suis demandé si j'étais en train de faire une crise cardiaque", a-t-il affirmé. 

Le succès du film a renforcé le statut culte de la série d'action dystopique australienne, dont le protagoniste emblématique a été interprété pour la première fois par Mel Gibson en 1979.

 

La bande-annonce de Mad Max : Fury Road

