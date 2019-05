La chanteuse et actrice américaine Doris Day est décédée à 97 ans

Doris Day - Que Sera Sera - 13/05/2019 When I was just a little girl I asked my mother what will I be Will I be pretty will I be rich Here's what she said to me Que Sera Sera Whatever will be will be The future's not ours to see Que Sera Sera What will be will be When I grew up and fell in love I asked my sweetheart what lies ahead Will we have rainbows day after day Here's what my sweetheart said Que Sera Sera Whatever will be will be The future's not ours to see Que Sera Sera What will be will be Now I have children of my own They ask their mother what will I be Will I be handsome will I be rich I tell them tenderly Que Sera Sera Whatever will be will be The future's not ours to see Que Sera Sera What will be will be Que Sera Sera