La carrière de Kirk Douglas en cinq films mythiques (vidéo)

Spartacus Official Trailer #1 - Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier Movie (1960) HD - 08/12/2016

Spartacus Trailer - Directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Kirk Douglas Laurence Olivier Jean Simmons Charles Laughton and Peter Ustinov Spartacus is a 1960 American historical drama film directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on the novel of the same name by Howard Fast about the historical life of Spartacus and the Third Servile War. The film stars Kirk Douglas as the rebellious slave Spartacus who leads a violent revolt against the decadent Roman empire. The film was awarded four Oscars and stands today as one of the greatest classics of the Sword and Sandal genre. Universal - 1960