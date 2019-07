L'inventeur de la bossa nova Joao Gilberto est décédé à 88 ans

Frank Sinatra - "The Girl From Ipanema" (Concert Collection) - 07/07/2019 Frank Sinatra's "The Girl From Ipanema" performance from the "A Man and His Music + Ella + Jobim " special, part of the Frank Sinatra: Concert Collection 7-DVD box set. More info: http://www.shoutfactorystore.com/prod.aspx?pfid=5257333