Blade Runner - Final scene, "Tears in Rain" Monologue (HD) - 24/07/2019 The climax of the classic Sci-fi film "Blade Runner". Taken from the "Final Cut" version. Roy Batty: "I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. [laughs] Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like [coughs] tears in rain. Time to die."