Hooverphonic à l'Eurovision: quelques tubes du groupe à se remettre dans les oreilles

Hooverphonic - Uptight - 17/02/2020

Concept/No Dutch No Glory Production: No Dutch No Glory Creative Director/Guy-Georges Trigallez Director: Frank van Rooijen DoP: Jiro Bosma Camera Ass: Niels Ursem Producer: Lidewij Hartog Edit: Luc van Baar

►Lyrics: I start to stutter when I think I care too much I know I mumble while I try to get in touch I spill my tonic every time I care too much I just panic when I start to get in touch oh Why why why why Am I way too straight am I always late You know Why why why why Did I end up on this disastrous date You know Uptight Real love makes me feel too uptight Whenever I'm with you I'm uptight You love make me feel so uptight I just care for you There are crazy things that I will surely regret When I'm uptight Next to you And the closer you get yes the more I'm upset Getting uptight Next to you I start to sweat when think I care too much I'm smelling bad while I try to get in touch Running fast from the fact I care too much Giving up when I start to get in touch oh Why why why why Am I way too straight am I always late You know Why why why why Did I end up on this disastrous date You know Uptight Real love makes me feel too uptight Whenever I'm with you I'm uptight You love make me feel so uptight I just care for you There are crazy things that I will surely regret When I'm uptight Next to you And the closer you get yes the more I'm upset Getting uptight Next to you Count every damn minute Count every damn date why Baby can't we admit it When the pressure gets high I'm going down Uptight Real love makes me feel too uptight Whenever I'm with you I'm uptight You love make me feel so uptight I just care for you