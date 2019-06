Festivaliers mécontents, descente de police: l'aftermovie du festival Vestiville

La police investit le site du festival Vestiville et déloge les récalcitrants - © capture d'écran You Tube

Vestiville : A (very) short story - 29/06/2019 From 28th to 30th june 2019, the first edition Vestiville should've taken place. Promising new belgian venue, it transform into a nightmare for the festival-goers. It was cancelled the first day at 5, shortly after asap rocky cancelled his concert to the festival. A crowd was still waiting in line to get in and people from all around the globe keep coming to see the promising line-up (cardi b, migos, asap rocky and more). The moment of break is in this video. We were there with cameras, so we filmed shortly after the cancellation. — Directed / filmed / edited by Cyprien Delire Additional footage by André Mutanga