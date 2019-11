Des chercheurs de l’ULB conçoivent le plus petit personnage animé du monde

STARDUST ODYSSEY - Guinness World Record (official) - 29/11/2019 GUINNESS WORLD RECORD Smallest 3D stop-motion animation character. The character is 300 microns (0.3 mm) tall. Directed by Tibo Pinsard. Co-produced by Darrowan Prod, the Université de Franche-Comté represented by the FEMTO-ST Institute and the Université Libre de Bruxelles represented by the TIPS laboratory. With the support of the Région Bourgogne Franche-Comté.