Décès du photographe de "l'homme au char" de Tiananmen, Charlie Cole

Tank Man (now with more raw footage) - 14/09/2019 Don't like the background music? Mute the video or turn off your speakers! Duhhh... So, I know other users have previousy uploaded this video, but I couldn't find a version that features as much of the available raw footage as possible in one "seamless, uninterrupted" stream. Therefore, I spliced together footage from the documentary, The Tank Man (2006), removing narration and intervening talking heads, in order to show only the remarkable courage of this man.