De nouvelles routes aux Etats-Unis pour les voitures autonomes

I took a ride in Waymo's fully driverless car - 23/01/2020 Waymo's fully driverless vehicles are doing passenger trips in the suburbs outside Phoenix, Arizona. We got to experience it first hand, and our ride included a close brush with a construction site, a wrong turn, and a flock of pigeons. But more importantly, it got us thinking about what it means when Waymo says the future is driverless, and what we lose when we eliminate human driving.