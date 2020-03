Coronavirus: report du concert d'Andrea Bocelli à Anvers prévu le 21 mars

Hélène Ségara will be Andrea Bocelli's special guest on the 19th of March at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris and on March 21st at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp.

The duo will perform its legendary hit Vivo Per Lei on Stage!



Tickets & info https://t.co/qlsR7vHCoc pic.twitter.com/4p74LeGzlo