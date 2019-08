50 ans de Woodstock : 'Freedom' de Richie Havens, premiers frissons du festival

Richie Havens - Freedom at Woodstock 1969 (HD) - 14/08/2019 Rest In Peace Richard Pierce "Richie" Havens.. ☮ (January 21, 1941 - April 22, 2013) More than 3 months ago I decided to take a look into the woodstock history and music. I was interested in peace, freedom and the hippie scene. Then I found this excellent, unique live performance by Richie Havens. At first I thought that he is just a very talented guitar player, but when he began to sing, my whole world stopped. His amazing own voice kinda petrified me. After that I imagined that he just sat there more than 42 years ago in front of more than 400 thousand people and sang into the microphone "YEAH ! FREEDOM ! FREEDOM !" and that was the moment which changed my life. Then I watched other videos where he sang freedom at woodstock and i realized that there is no real version of it. All versions are sort of pitched up (that means his voice is a bit higher than normaly) I downloaded one video, made it HD and made his voice deeper, so now in this video you will hear the real voice version and video of him. By the way, today was richie's 71st birthday. So I wish one of the greatest men alive HAPPY BIRTHDAY and all the best. I do not own the copyright for this recording. I just improved the audio and video quality, so if it needs to be removed, I will remove it. Recently (15th of August 2016) the official Woodstock Facebook page posted my video on their site, so I don't think there will be any problems in removing this video at all.