Vous n'avez pas de cheminée chez vous ? Voici une sélection de feux ouverts à afficher sur la télé

Beautiful Old Wood Burning Stove with Crackling Fire Sounds (HD) - 25/12/2019 This antique and very atmospheric wood burning stove, was filmed during my recent trip to France. Although I've gotten very good at building and starting a fire, this one was a bit of challenge! The whole kitchen was filled with smoke, before I got this baby to burn nicely :) I was in France (Dordogne) to shoot a Christmas video in this beautiful region full of authentic old french houses.The house were me and my dad were staying was build in 1700 and it has a fantastic old and grande fireplace, which you will get a look at very soon! For know enjoy this nice old stove and I'm sure it will create some coziness for all of you who do not have a real stove or fireplace... Enjoy, relax and sleep well!