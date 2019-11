Microsoft, Volvo, Apple : avant le couac du Cybertruck de Tesla, ces présentations qui ont foiré (vidéos)

Steve Jobs' demo fail (CNET News) - 22/11/2019 As he tries to show off features of the new iPhone 4, Apple CEO Steve Jobs' Wi-Fi connection fails twice, bringing his World Wide Developers Conference keynote to an uncomfortable standstill. Watch more from CNET News here - https://cnet.co/2CaYjL0 Subscribe to CNET: https://www.youtube.com/user/CNETTV CNET playlists: https://www.youtube.com/user/CNETTV/playlists Download the new CNET app: https://cnet.app.link/GWuXq8ExzG Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnet Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cnet Follow us on Instagram: http://bit.ly/2icCYYm #Apple #SteveJobs #iPhone