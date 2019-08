Inde: un enfant de sept ans se fait retirer 526 dents de la bouche

Doctors Remove 526 Teeth From Seven-Year-Old - 01/08/2019 ID: 1624800 Indian doctors have removed a shocking 526 teeth from a seven-year-old's mouth. Ravindran, who goes by one name, was admitted to Saveetha Dental College, a private hospital in Chennai in southern India with severe pain and swelling in his jaw. His anxious parents Parbhu, 40, and mother Rajakumari, 33, thought their young son has cancer in jaw. But medics were stunned after performing a CT Scan and X-ray and found a large lesion in the boys mouth - filled with hundreds of teeth. **Please contact licensing@catersnews.com for media / licensing / broadcast usage** SUBMIT A VIDEO: https://www.catersnews.com/submit-content/ Connect with Caters: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Caters_News Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatersTV Website: https://www.catersnews.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caters_news/ Company Information: Caters Clips is owned and operated by Caters News Agency Ltd, an international multimedia content provider. We supply news, picture, video and feature stories to the world’s largest media publishers. All videos aired on this channel have been licensed from their rightful owners.