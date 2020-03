Ces musiciens réalisent leur clip à distance pour respecter le confinement

Celtic Punk - Krakin' Kellys - Today's the day - 17/03/2020 Celtic skate punk, beer and bar fight ! FOULFART ENTERTAINMENT 2020 Director : Krakin' Kellys Shooting : Krakin' Kellys Editing and graphics : Matthieu HENDRICK Special thanks to our family Krakin' Kellys © 2020 Music : "Today's the day" Written by David Leroy Composed by Matthieu Hendrick Played by Krakin' Kellys download music on http://krakinkellys.bandcamp.com -- www.facebook.com/krakinkellys www.krakinkellys.com