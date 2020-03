Achats de panique: pourquoi le papier toilette est rationné en Australie

Women fight over toilet paper in Woolworths - 08/03/2020 Three women have been filmed in a remarkable fist fight over toilet paper at a Woolworths supermarket. The bizarre fight is understood to have taken place in Chullora, 15km west of Sydney's CBD, as Australia's coronavirus panic sets in. Hysterical screaming broke out as the trio brawled in the aisles, with the incident seemingly stemming from a mother and daughter stockpiling toilet paper. It comes as tens of thousands of Australians are forced into isolation over coronavirus fears, prompting worried families to panic buy food and essentials. After the fist fight was broken up by a member of staff, the camera panned to show the women's trolley full to the brim with toilet paper. Bankstown Police attended the incident, but no further action was taken. On Wednesday, Woolworths became the first store in Australia to ration toilet paper thanks to the ongoing crisis. Toilet roll in particular is racing off shelves, with the country's biggest manufacturers, Kimberly-Clark, speeding up its 24-hour production line. It hopes the round-the-clock production will help to slow the panic, as Australian families stock up fearing a total supermarket shutdown. This is despite toilet paper being produced on mass in Australia, and no supermarkets reporting a shortage. Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted there was 'every indication' the world would imminently enter 'the pandemic phase of the virus'. On Tuesday, he made a rare plea to the bosses of Woolworths and Coles as communities worry about running out of pantry staples.