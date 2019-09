Le Wi-Fi a 20 ans, et c'est Hedy Lamarr, une actrice hollywoodienne qui l'a inventé

Trailer de "Bombshell", le film sur Hedy Lamarr - 20/03/2019 Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story Trailer #1 (2017): Check out the new trailer starring Hedy Lamarr! Be the first to watch, comment, and share Indie trailers, clips, and featurettes dropping @MovieclipsIndie. ► Buy Tickets to Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story: https://www.fandango.com/bombshell-the-hedy-lamarr-story-205274/movie-overview?cmp=MCYT_YouTube_Desc Watch more Indie Trailers: ► New Indie Trailers Playlist http://bit.ly/2ir63Ms ► New Documentary Trailers Playlist http://bit.ly/2nUReGU ► New International Trailers Playlist http://bit.ly/2o3B52r Austrian actress Hedy Lamarr fled an oppressive marriage to create a name for herself as one of Hollywood's top leading ladies in the 1940s. Behind the glamour and sex appeal, though, was a talented and inquisitive inventor who created a radio system that is now considered the basis of Bluetooth technology. Subscribe to INDIE & FILM FESTIVALS: http://bit.ly/1wbkfYg We're on SNAPCHAT: http://bit.ly/2cOzfcy Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/1QyRMsE Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt You're quite the artsy one, aren't you? Fandango MOVIECLIPS FILM FESTIVALS & INDIE TRAILERS is the destination for...well, all things related to Film Festivals & Indie Films. If you want to keep up with the latest festival news, art house openings, indie movie content, film reviews, and so much more, then you have found the right channel.