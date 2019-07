Les chutes du Niagara pour la première fois aux couleurs belges à l'occasion du 21 juillet (vidéo) - © EMBASSY OF BELGIUM IN CANADA - BELGAIMAGE

The Canadian & American Falls In The Belgian Colours - 21/07/2019 In celebration of the National Day of the Kingdom of Belgium and 80 years of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Canada, the Canadian and American Falls were lit up in the Belgian Colours on Saturday. Look for Mike Balsom's interview with the Ambassador of Belgium coming shortly to YourTV.