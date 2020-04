Coronavirus : plus de 300 Belges et Européens rapatriés d'Afrique du sud par un vol spécial de SAA

After 3 weeks of hard work, 310 Belgians & Europeans are flying back home. So proud of my #Belgium teams in Pretoria, Joburg & Cape Town.



For the smooth operation thanks to @EUinSA, @DIRCO_ZA, @flysaa, @SAPoliceService, @Wesgro & @WesternCapeGov!#WeWillBringYouBackHome pic.twitter.com/IpvjxJbDOo