Concours Eurovision: Hooverphonic défendra la Belgique avec Release me - © HAND OUT VRT - ZEB DAEMEN - BELGAIMAGE

Hooverphonic - Release Me - Belgium ???????? - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2020 - 17/02/2020 ► Stream or download the single ‘Release me’: https://Hooverphonic.lnk.to/ReleaseMe ► Connect with Hooverphonic: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hooverphonic... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hooverphoni... Twitter: https://twitter.com/hooverphonicoff/ Website: https://www.hooverphonic.com/ ► Subscribe to Hooverphonic on YouTube: https://Hooverphonic.lnk.to/SubscribeYT DIRECTOR Matthias Lebeer PRODUCER Denis Leroy PRODUCTION COMPANY HelloSunny.be CO-PRODUCTION COMPANY Lebeer Studios DIRECTORS OF PHOTOGRAPHY Patrick Otten, Kassim Olivier, Renaat Lambeets GAFFER Wim Temmerman EDITOR Philippe Blondeau @ Afterhours COLOURIST Paul Harrison @ Freefolk London Special thanks to : Universal Music Belgium, VRT/Één, Videohouse, Eland, Kick, Style Tailors, Beautifood, BCOH. ► Lyrics: Release me Don't talk go away Release me It's not right to make me stay All the lies and all the pain Only you can make them go away Release me from this sad and losing game Release me Don't say what I already know Release me only trouble steals the show All those words won't comfort me It's clear we're not meant to be Release me from this sad and losing game You're all I want A dangerous need it s wrong to keep you close to me If you dare If you care Then cut the ropes and float away Yes release me If you love me, let me go Release me Don't talk go away Release me It's not right to make me stay All the lies and all the pain Only you can make them go away Release me from this sad and losing game You're all I want A dangerous need it s wrong to keep you close to me If you dare If you care Then cut the ropes and float away Yes release me If you love me, let me go All the lies and all the pain Only you can make them go away All those words won't comfort me It's clear we're not meant to be Release me from this sad and losing game Hooverphonic will represent Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam with the song Release Me. - If you want to know more about the Eurovision Song Contest, visit https://eurovision.tv Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eurovision Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Eurovision Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EurovisionSongContest/