Ode aux artistes flamands

Charlotte Adigéry - High Lights - 13/11/2019 DEEWEE029 (single) 'High Lights' is out now. Buy the 12" and full 5 track EP here: http://smarturl.it/Zandoli Charlotte Adigéry unveils the video for her single 'High Lights', taken from her EP Zandoli, which is out now via DEEWEE. Speaking about 'High Lights', Adigéry says: "'High Lights' and the whole world around it was a big source of inspiration for the EP. It was the first song written for the EP and it inspired me to explore my identity as a Caribbean black woman raised in Belgium. It started off as a celebration of the feminine black culture and then resulted in me writing more in Creole and translating my heritage through music." Director Joaquim Bayle adds: "'High Lights' has a very specific theme based on a very personal subject the artist wanted to talk about. From the start I was so curious and hooked by the song and this world which from the exterior seems so much "coded." We wanted to amplify the provocative and nonchalance of the song by adding some fantasy bits to the mix." With her new EP Zandoli, Belgian-Caribbean artist Charlotte Adigéry proves herself to be a consummate storyteller. Sometimes patently silly, sometimes deeply introspective, Adigéry's ever-wandering mind spins tales that are absurd and poignant and ridiculously fun. Having been taught the ropes by her Martinique-born mother –namely rhythm's relationship to musicality and the importance of a sense of humour– Adigéry is a persuasive young artist who can sing about lizards one moment and latex the next. In the studio Adigéry is joined by collaborator Bolis Pupul, a descendant of the first and only wave of Chinese immigration to Martinique. After matching on Tinder the pair began to explore their shared histories, resulting in heart-to-heart confessions that seep through the songs of Zandoli. "Since working on our first EP, Bolis and I have become best friends," Adigéry says. "And this record is the product of our love." Recorded, produced and mixed at DEEWEE Painting by Joëlle Dubois Art Direction: Ill-Studio.