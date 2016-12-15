Contenu Principal
Le Big Data, un enjeu incontournable pour les médias de service public
Ces 12 et 13 décembre, la RTBF accueillait un colloque international sur le thème « Big Data et société ». En collaboration avec l’Union européenne de radio-télévision (UER), cet événement a rassemblé des participants de 15 pays et 31 organisations.
Durant 2 jours, 8 intervenants de haut niveau, venant aussi bien du monde académique que de celui de l’entreprise, ont débattu de thématiques au cœur des préoccupations des médias de service public. Le phénomène des bulles cognitives ("filter bubbles") et la création d’algorithmes de recommandation respectueux de l’utilisateur constituaient les deux sujets principaux du colloque.
Pour en savoir plus sur le colloque "Big Data et Société " et sur l’initiative Big Data de la RTBF, prenez contact avec Pierre-Nicolas Schwab, Manager Big Data et CRM à la RTBF et coordinateur du comité stratégique Big Data de l’Union Européenne de Radio-Télévision (UER) : psn@rtbf.be
Big Data, a main concern for Public Service Medias
On 12th and 13th December, RTBF hosted an international conference on “Big Data and Society”. Organized in collaboration with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), this conference gathered participants from 15 countries and 31 organizations.
During 2 days, 8 renown international academic and business experts discussed topics at the heart of the mission of Public Service Medias. This conference dealt especially with the phenomenon of filter bubbles and aimed at finding new methods to design ethical recommendation algorithms.
For more information about the conference “Big Data and Society” and about the RTBF Big Data initiative, please contact Pierre-Nicolas Schwab, Big Data/CRM manager at RTBF and coordinator of the Big Data strategic committee at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) : psn@rtbf.be
