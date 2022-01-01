Le Big Data, un enjeu incontournable pour les médias de service public

Pour en savoir plus sur le colloque " Big Data et Société " et sur l’initiative Big Data de la RTBF, prenez contact avec Pierre-Nicolas Schwab , Manager Big Data et CRM à la RTBF et coordinateur du comité stratégique Big Data de l’Union Européenne de Radio-Télévision (UER) : psn@rtbf.be

Big Data, a main concern for Public Service Medias

On 12th and 13th December, RTBF hosted an international conference on “Big Data and Society”. Organized in collaboration with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), this conference gathered participants from 15 countries and 31 organizations.

During 2 days, 8 renown international academic and business experts discussed topics at the heart of the mission of Public Service Medias. This conference dealt especially with the phenomenon of filter bubbles and aimed at finding new methods to design ethical recommendation algorithms.

For more information about the conference “Big Data and Society” and about the RTBF Big Data initiative, please contact Pierre-Nicolas Schwab, Big Data/CRM manager at RTBF and coordinator of the Big Data strategic committee at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) : psn@rtbf.be