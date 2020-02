The Voice Family : Tom Joway revient avec son groupe "Bucket List"

Bucket List - Bury The Hatchet - The Voice Belgique - 06/02/2020 The official video for our first single “Bury The Hatchet” is out now ! Directed by Tristan Aquilina. Special thanks to him and his team, without them it wouldn’t have been possible ! Recorded, mixed and mastered by Gérald Jans at Noise Factory Studio. → http://www.noisefactory.be/ Follow BUCKET LIST on social media ! → Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/bucketlistbelgium/ → Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/bucket_list_band/ → Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbYrfs0aEySvCc3HAb6bdLw/videos?view_as=subscriber Lyrics: You said you were sorry but I don't need you to apologize Your choices were selfish and I covered myself [to keep my sanity] Aren't you tired of this fight ? I guess we're wasting our time You know it has never been so clear, water under the bridge And when my patience starts to fade I wanna say the truth and nothing else And now the ball is in your court What are you waiting for ? Nobody understands, wohohoho Cause we've been good friends, wohohoho We gotta forget, wohohoho Let's bury the hatchet I'll draw a line under the whole mess we set up What has been done is done, what has been said is said Let's bury the hatchet You are the same person that I couldn't stand back at the time When we were close to each other, I missed the point [we were too different] Despite that we were friends, I think it's time to grow up and Stop to blame each other for stupid things, over again The years are going by and people are changing I don't know if we'll ever talk again Remember the laughs, we don't regret them We're going on our separate ways, now good riddance