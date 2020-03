The Voice Family : l'actu des anciens talents !

Lubiana - Self Love - 09/03/2020 Lubiana - « Self love » Available everywhere : https://lnk.to/Lubiana-SelfLoveID Follow Lubiana on : Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kepaoulubiana Instagram: http://instagram.com/lubiana_k Twitter : https://twitter.com/LubianaKepaou Vidéo production : Magicowl Prod https://www.magicowl.be/ https://www.facebook.com/magicowlprod/ https://www.instagram.com/magicowlprod/ Lyrics : Daddy said that I should love myself But he didn’t look me in the eyes All I saw was a reflection My hero with imperfection And no place to hide Mama said don’t be so hard on yourself But she doesn’t see how much I try All I saw was a reflection My hero with imperfection And no place to hide Self love is so hard to find You give yourself away and you wonder why Self love is so hard to find When you only see yourself from their eyes When you only see yourself from their eyes People say in life you get what you ask Just don’t ask for too much Don’t ask for too much Cause I know them well, those demons of myself One day somehow I’ll let them go Self love is so hard to find You give yourself away and you wonder why Self love is so hard to find When you only see yourself from their eyes When you only see yourself from their eyes