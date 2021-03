Nouveautés VOD : ce qu'il ne faut pas manquer !

Sound of Metal – Official Trailer | Prime Video - 29/03/2021 During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew. Utilizing startling, innovative sound design techniques, director Darius Marder takes audiences inside Ruben’s experience to vividly recreate his journey into a rarely examined world. This trailer purposefully includes captions (just like the film itself) so that hearing and non-hearing audiences can experience Ruben’s journey. Sound of Metal arrives in select theaters November 20, and on Prime Video December 4 in the U.S. About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo