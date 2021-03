"Game of Thrones" sera adapté au théâtre pour 2023

Game Of Thrones Prequel: Trailer (HBO) | Targaryen History - Fire And Blood - 16/01/2020 Game Of Thrones Prequel: Trailer (HBO) | Targaryen History And Lore | Fire And Blood Back in early 2019 hbo announced game of thrones prequel phase, which mentions 5 prequels underdevelopment. Blood Moon (The long night) was first prequel to be officially announced in August 2019. NOW joining the prequel production under George R.R. Martins guidance, using his book that’s now available, a brand new venture for hbo in the world of a game of thrones... TARGARYEN HISTORY!! -COMING LATE 2020 The New 'Game of Thrones' prequel is closing in on a pilot order • Focuses on the Targaryens • George R.R. Martin & Ryan Condall writing • Will feature Aegon's Conquest 300 years before the show -Targaryen prequel will span all the way from Aegon’s Conquest to Dance of the Dragons - The Targaryen Civil War