Mozart, anti-macho, manifeste avec #MeToo. Des Noces dopées à l'actu. Ambitieux. Un must. ***

Così fan tutte | Trailer - 21/02/2020 What does it mean to be a couple in the twenty-first century? What expectations does society have of men and women in terms of relationships? And is loyalty to that one person always incompatible with a sudden passion for another? Though the answers may no longer be cut and dried today, the two friends Guglielmo and Ferrando are in no doubt that their Fiordiligi and Dorabella are the paragon of constancy. Enter Don Alfonso with the ultimate reality test: stage your departure and return in disguise to seduce each other's partner. The ensuing game ruthlessly challenges their personal illusions as well as the traditional gender clichés. This production is part of our 'Trilogia Mozart Da Ponte'. La Monnaie takes up the challenge to stage the three operas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte together in the form of a trilogy. While each of these masterpieces can be viewed independently of the others, the directors Clarac-Delœuil - le lab and conductor Antonello Manacorda have reimagined 'Le nozze di Figaro', 'Così fan tutte' and 'Don Giovanni' jointly as one single work. A human comedy in three parts, presenting a large number of interlinked characters and plots. More about the Trilogia: https://bit.ly/2P65A4p CAST Conductor: ANTONELLO MANACORDA, BEN GLASSBERG (MAR 5) Directors and costumes: JEAN-PHILIPPE CLARAC & OLIVIER DELOEUIL Set design: RICK MARTIN Lighting: CHRISTOPHE PITOISET Video: JEAN-BAPTISTE BEÏS & TIMOTHÉE BUISSON Artistic collaborator: LODIE KARDOUSS Graphics: JULIEN ROQUES Dramaturgy: LUC BOURROUSSE Chorus Master: ALBERTO MORO Fiordiligi: LENNEKE RUITEN Dorabella: GINGER COSTA-JACKSON GuglielmoI: URII SAMOILOV FerrandoJ: UAN FRANCISCO GATELL Despina: CATERINA DI TONNO Don Alfonso: RICCARDO NOVARO La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Production: LA MONNAIE | DE MUNT Co-production: TEATRO MASSIMO DI PALERMO