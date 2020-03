La Monnaie virtuelle et gratuite. 7 opéras en ligne dès demain pour alléger notre solitude

The Tale of Tsar Saltan | Trailer - 28/06/2019 → https://bit.ly/2V1Squd The titles of some operas are in themselves sufficient to capture the imagination. For the centenary of Pushkin's birth in 1899, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov drew inspiration from one of his celebrated fairy tales and composed a delightfully imaginative opera, with the 'Flight of the Bumblebee' as instant hit. The work is 'Once Upon A Time' story in song, where the composer's gift for melody and orchestration combines perfectly with the poet's often absurd humour and overflowing imagination. Alain Altinoglu can here revel in the role of orchestral wizard, as he did recently in The Golden Cockerel, while, following his highly acclaimed production of Il Trovatore, the Russian director Dmitri Tcherniakov returns with a many-layered psychological conclusion to the opera season. CAST Conductor: ALAIN ALTINOGLU Director and set design: DMITRI TCHERNIAKOV Costumes: ELENA ZAITSEVA Art direction video & Lighting: GLEB FILSHTINSKY Chorus master: MARTINO FAGGIANI Tsar Saltan: ANTE JERKUNICA Tsaritsa Militrisa: SVETLANA AKSENOVA Tkatchikha: STINE MARIE FISCHER Povarikha: BERNARDA BOBRO Babarikha: CAROLE WILSON Tsarevitch Gvidon: BOGDAN VOLKOV Tsarevna Swan-Bird/Lyebyed: OLGA KULCHYNSKA Old man: VASILY GORCHKOV Skomorokh/Shipman: ALEXANDER VASSILIEV Messenger/Shipman: NICKY SPENCE Shipman: ALEXANDER KRAVETS La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra and Chorus