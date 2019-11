"Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher" d'après Honegger et Claudel. Audrey Bonnet bouleversante en Jeanne, victime de son mythe. ****

Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher | Trailer - 09/11/2019 Not only immortalised on the silver screen, Joan of Arc has also inspired many composers, such as Verdi and Honegger. In 1935, the latter created a truly original work in which the life of the Maid of Orleans is narrated backwards, from her death sentence to her childhood. Returning to the pit at La Monnaie after a ten-year absence, Kazushi Ono offers an intense reading of this rich and varied score. Romeo Castellucci’s staging delves into the different layers of sediment that have accumulated over Joan of Arc down the centuries. In doing so, he reveals the heart of the legend, its paradoxes, and the intimate relation that each of us has with it. November 5th/6th/7th/8th/10th & 12th at La Monnaie. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2mNjBbV CAST Conductor: KAZUSHI ONO Director, set design, costume and lighting: ROMEO CASTELLUCCI Dramaturgy: PIERSANDRA DI MATTEO Artistic collaborator: SILVIA COSTA Lighting collaborator: MARCO GIUSTI Chorus Master: CHRISTOPHE TALMONT Jeanne d’Arc: AUDREY BONNET Frère Dominique: SÉBASTIEN DUTRIEUX La Vierge: ILSE EERENS Marguerite: TINEKE VAN INGELGEM Catherine: AUDE EXTRÉMO Une Voix, Porcus, Héraut I, Le Clerc: JEAN-NOËL BRIEND Une Voix, Héraut II, Paysan: JÉRÔME VARNIER Héraut III, L'Ane, Bedford, Jean de Luxembourg, Un paysan: LOUKA PETIT-TABORELLI L'Appariteur, Regnault de Chartres, Guillaume de Flavy, Perrot, Un prêtre: GEOFFREY BOISSY Soprano Solo: GWENDOLINE BLONDEEL Une Voix d'Enfant: ALICE HERMAND, SIOBHAN MATHIAK La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra and Chorus MM Academy & La Monnaie's Children's and Youth Chorus, led by Benoît Giaux Production created at Opéra National de Lyon, 21.1.2017 In coproduction with Shelter Prod and Prospero MM Productions, with the support of Taxshelter.be and ING, with the support of tax shelter of the Belgian federal government #MM1920