Deux créations mondiales à "La Monnaie" à Bruxelles

Macbeth ???????????????????????????????????????? | Teaser - 03/09/2019 https://bit.ly/2I1i9uE Just four years after the premiere of his 'Penthesilea', Pascal Dusapin has come up with a new opera, commissioned by La Monnaie. Together with his librettist Frédéric Boyer, he delves into the darkest regions of the human soul, this time via iconic symbols of evil in humankind: Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. The young French director Thomas Jolly who is familiar with Shakespeare’s world will direct, while conductor Alain Altinoglu does justice to the intense drama and the vocal and orchestral richness of the score. The result is a bloodstained gothic opera, in which the ill-fated couple is condemned to relive its own tragedy, haunting their memory and ours.